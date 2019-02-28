Mary Rather has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Rather, FNP-C
Mary Rather, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Worth, TX.
Mary Rather's Office Locations
Texas Health Family Care5701 Bryant Irvin Rd Ste 201, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 263-2500
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Met Mary and she made the appt felt very comfortable for my daughter. Mary was very thorough and made sure to explain to my daughter in a way she understood. Glad I was able to make a change of provider seamlessly.
About Mary Rather, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1982842217
Mary Rather works at
