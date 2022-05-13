See All Nurse Midwives in Elmhurst, IL
Mary Saracco, CNM

Midwifery
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Mary Saracco, CNM

Mary Saracco, CNM is a Midwife in Elmhurst, IL. 

Mary Saracco works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Elmhurst, IL with other offices in Oak Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mary Saracco's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    1200 S York St Ste 4120, Elmhurst, IL 60126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9007
  2. 2
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    1100 Lake St Ste 230, Oak Park, IL 60301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9007

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 13, 2022
    I felt very fortunate to get in with Mary. She was direct yet reassuring with an unexpected post-menopausal situation. I wish I had known her when I was still having babies:).
    Oak Park Mom — May 13, 2022
    Photo: Mary Saracco, CNM
    About Mary Saracco, CNM

    • Midwifery
    • English
    • 1750416467
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

