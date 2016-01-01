Mary Schultz-Villarreal, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Schultz-Villarreal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mary Schultz-Villarreal, FNP-C
Overview of Mary Schultz-Villarreal, FNP-C
Mary Schultz-Villarreal, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Fayetteville, NC.
Mary Schultz-Villarreal's Office Locations
Cape Fear Family Medical Care1340 Walter Reed Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 401-5425
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Mary Schultz-Villarreal, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1285982173
Education & Certifications
- Texas A&M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Schultz-Villarreal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Schultz-Villarreal accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Schultz-Villarreal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mary Schultz-Villarreal speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Mary Schultz-Villarreal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Schultz-Villarreal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Schultz-Villarreal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Schultz-Villarreal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.