Mary Schultz-Villarreal, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Mary Schultz-Villarreal, FNP-C

Mary Schultz-Villarreal, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Fayetteville, NC. 

Mary Schultz-Villarreal works at Med One Care in Fayetteville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mary Schultz-Villarreal's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cape Fear Family Medical Care
    1340 Walter Reed Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 401-5425

Diabetes
Hypogonadism
Osteoporosis
Diabetes
Hypogonadism
Osteoporosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Mary Schultz-Villarreal, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285982173
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Texas A&M University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Schultz-Villarreal, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Schultz-Villarreal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mary Schultz-Villarreal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary Schultz-Villarreal works at Med One Care in Fayetteville, NC. View the full address on Mary Schultz-Villarreal’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Mary Schultz-Villarreal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Schultz-Villarreal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Schultz-Villarreal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Schultz-Villarreal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.