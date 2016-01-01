Dr. Mary Shearer, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shearer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Shearer, DNP
Overview of Dr. Mary Shearer, DNP
Dr. Mary Shearer, DNP is a Nephrology Specialist in Charleston, SC.
Dr. Shearer works at
Dr. Shearer's Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shearer?
About Dr. Mary Shearer, DNP
- Nephrology
- English
- Female
- 1336664564
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shearer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shearer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shearer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shearer works at
Dr. Shearer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shearer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shearer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shearer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.