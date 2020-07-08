Mary Shoemaker, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Shoemaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mary Shoemaker, NP
Overview
Mary Shoemaker, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Independence, MO. They graduated from RESEARCH COLLEGE OF NURSING and is affiliated with Centerpoint Medical Center.
Locations
Midwest Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery - Independence19550 E 39th St S Ste 225, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 523-7088
Midwest Heart & Vascular Specialists - Lee's Summit1980 SE Blue Pkwy Ste 2320, Lees Summit, MO 64063 Directions (816) 607-2950Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Centerpoint Medical Center
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was in deep trouble when I came through the ER on June 8th. I. I don’t remember everything but I remember this voice telling others what she had and they needed to move fast. I was in Cardiogenic .Shock. Dr Samuel did an amazing job pulling me through and I know God was holding my right hand to help him. I met the voice and Dr.Samuel, the next day. Mary Kay is an awesome, amazing, terrific and not only knowledgeable but caring Nurse Prationar. CenterPoint is blessed to have these two people on their Staff.
About Mary Shoemaker, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1952730590
Education & Certifications
- RESEARCH COLLEGE OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Shoemaker accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Shoemaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Shoemaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Shoemaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.