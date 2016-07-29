Mary Shorack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mary Shorack, LMFT
Overview
Mary Shorack, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fort Myers, FL.
Locations
- 1 42 Barkley Cir Ste 1, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 275-5566
Ratings & Reviews
Mary has worked with my children throughout the years for a variety of pitfalls that benefited from talk therapy and she has also assisted me in my personal growth and guided my marriage down a path that has been more enjoyable and rewarding. She is a wonderful person, friend, and therapist and I trust her completely.
About Mary Shorack, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
8 patients have reviewed Mary Shorack. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Shorack.
