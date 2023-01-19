See All Physicians Assistants in Petoskey, MI
Mary Stoll, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
5.0 (68)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Mary Stoll, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Petoskey, MI. 

Mary Stoll works at Dermatology Associates of Northern Michigan - Petoskey in Petoskey, MI with other offices in Kalkaska, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates of Northern Michigan - Petoskey
    4170 Cedar Bluff Dr, Petoskey, MI 49770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 221-4868
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dermatology Associates of Northern Michigan - Kalkaska
    798 W Mile Rd NW, Kalkaska, MI 49646 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 598-8002
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    8:30am - 2:30pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 19, 2023
    Everything was good except I waited in the room for 40 minutes, maybe because of an afternoon appointment.
    — Jan 19, 2023
    About Mary Stoll, PA-C

    Specialties
    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1083862098
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Stoll, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Stoll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mary Stoll has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Mary Stoll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    68 patients have reviewed Mary Stoll. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Stoll.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Stoll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Stoll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

