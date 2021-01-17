Dr. Mary Svendsen, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Svendsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Svendsen, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mary Svendsen, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in North Charleston, SC.
Locations
Mary L Svendsen Phd2138 Ashley Phosphate Rd Ste 203, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 569-2904
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Love her very nice, understanding, helpful, answered direct questions with direct answers and what. I needed to hear in response from my questions and how I can handle things in the future. Would recommend her to anyone!
About Dr. Mary Svendsen, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1083671440
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Svendsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Svendsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Svendsen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Svendsen.
