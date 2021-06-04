See All Nurse Practitioners in Poughkeepsie, NY
Mary Sweeney

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Mary Sweeney

Mary Sweeney is a Nurse Practitioner in Poughkeepsie, NY. 

Mary Sweeney works at MOUNT KISCO MEDICAL GROUP PC in Poughkeepsie, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mary Sweeney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    poughkeepsie
    30 Columbia St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 231-5600
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 04, 2021
    She is an amazing NP, listened to all my concerns and addressed them immediately. She made me feel at ease and allowed me to express my concerns without feeling like a bother. I have never felt more comfortable with a provider and she was so easy to talk to. I felt like a person, instead of a account number.
    — Jun 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Mary Sweeney
    About Mary Sweeney

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174989537
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Sweeney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Mary Sweeney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary Sweeney works at MOUNT KISCO MEDICAL GROUP PC in Poughkeepsie, NY. View the full address on Mary Sweeney’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Mary Sweeney. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Sweeney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Sweeney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Sweeney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

