Mary Elizabeth Tekesky, PA-C

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (57)
Map Pin Small Blacksburg, VA
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview of Mary Elizabeth Tekesky, PA-C

Mary Elizabeth Tekesky, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Med Ctr Cen GA Mercer University|Med Ctr Cen GA Mercer University|MERCER UNIVERSITY|MERCER UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery and Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski.

Mary Elizabeth Tekesky works at LewisGale Physicians Orthopedics - Blacksburg in Blacksburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Mary Elizabeth Tekesky's Office Locations

  1. 1
    LewisGale Physicians Orthopedics - Blacksburg
    825 Davis St Ste A, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 986-4617
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
  • Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Fracture Care
Broken Arm
Bursitis
Fracture Care

Treatment frequency



Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Mary Elizabeth Tekesky, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619388279
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Med Ctr Cen GA Mercer University|Med Ctr Cen GA Mercer University|MERCER UNIVERSITY|MERCER UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Elizabeth Tekesky, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Elizabeth Tekesky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mary Elizabeth Tekesky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary Elizabeth Tekesky works at LewisGale Physicians Orthopedics - Blacksburg in Blacksburg, VA. View the full address on Mary Elizabeth Tekesky’s profile.

    57 patients have reviewed Mary Elizabeth Tekesky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Elizabeth Tekesky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Elizabeth Tekesky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Elizabeth Tekesky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

