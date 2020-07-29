Mary Elizabeth Tekesky, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Elizabeth Tekesky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mary Elizabeth Tekesky, PA-C
Mary Elizabeth Tekesky, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They are affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery and Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski.
Mary Elizabeth Tekesky's Office Locations
LewisGale Physicians Orthopedics - Blacksburg
825 Davis St Ste A, Blacksburg, VA 24060
(540) 986-4617
Tuesday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery
- Lewisgale Hospital Pulaski
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Mary dud a great job of listening to my issues that I was having with my knees. She took the time to explain my options in order to help relieve my pain. I would highly recommend her and all the staff there at the office.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1619388279
- Med Ctr Cen GA Mercer University|Med Ctr Cen GA Mercer University|MERCER UNIVERSITY|MERCER UNIVERSITY
