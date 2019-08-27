Dr. Tonsager accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mary Tonsager, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mary Tonsager, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Austin, TX.
Locations
- 1 3660 Stoneridge Rd Ste D102, Austin, TX 78746 Directions (512) 328-1465
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tonsager is compassionate, knowledgeable, and approachable.
About Dr. Mary Tonsager, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1598973836
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tonsager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Tonsager. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tonsager.
