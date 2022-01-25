See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Mary Trumpi, DC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mary Trumpi, DC

Sports Medicine
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Mary Trumpi, DC is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. 

Dr. Trumpi works at Santa Monica Sports Medicine Center in Santa Monica, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Monica Sports Medicine Center
    900 Wilshire Blvd Ste 410, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 458-1258

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Trumpi?

Jan 25, 2022
Dr. Trumpi is absolutely the BEST in the biz. She CARES. She LISTENS. She provides EXCELLENT treatment, and her staff of physical therapists is on e of the best I've ever seen. She is my go-to whenever I need chiropractic or PT services.
— Jan 25, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Mary Trumpi, DC
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mary Trumpi, DC?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Trumpi to family and friends

Dr. Trumpi's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Trumpi

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mary Trumpi, DC.

About Dr. Mary Trumpi, DC

Specialties
  • Sports Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1104848480
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Trumpi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Trumpi works at Santa Monica Sports Medicine Center in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Trumpi’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Trumpi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trumpi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trumpi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trumpi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Mary Trumpi, DC?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.