Dr. Mary Trumpi, DC
Overview
Dr. Mary Trumpi, DC is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA.
Locations
Santa Monica Sports Medicine Center900 Wilshire Blvd Ste 410, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Directions (310) 458-1258
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Trumpi is absolutely the BEST in the biz. She CARES. She LISTENS. She provides EXCELLENT treatment, and her staff of physical therapists is on e of the best I've ever seen. She is my go-to whenever I need chiropractic or PT services.
About Dr. Mary Trumpi, DC
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Trumpi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trumpi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trumpi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trumpi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.