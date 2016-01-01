Dr. Mary Vanhoy, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vanhoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Vanhoy, OD
Overview of Dr. Mary Vanhoy, OD
Dr. Mary Vanhoy, OD is an Optometrist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Optometry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry.
Dr. Vanhoy works at
Dr. Vanhoy's Office Locations
Indiana Vision Improvement Center1250 E County Line Rd Ste 4, Indianapolis, IN 46227 Directions (317) 882-1527
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Premera Blue Cross
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mary Vanhoy, OD
- Optometry
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1972683514
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington / School of Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanhoy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vanhoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vanhoy works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanhoy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanhoy.
