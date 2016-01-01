See All Audiology Technology in Fort Walton Beach, FL
Mary Vasiloff, AUD

Audiology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Mary Vasiloff, AUD is an Audiology in Fort Walton Beach, FL. 

Mary Vasiloff works at Hearing Associates of Fort Walton Beach, Inc in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hearing Associates of FWB, Inc
    26C Racetrack Rd NW Ste 20, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 226-6633

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital

Audiogram Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Auditory Processing Disorders Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Earwax Removal Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Hearing Aid Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Sensorineural Deafness Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tympanometry Chevron Icon
Universal Neonatal Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
    • Aetna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Mary Vasiloff, AUD

    Specialties
    • Audiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1578589230
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of South Alabama
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Vasiloff, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Vasiloff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mary Vasiloff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary Vasiloff works at Hearing Associates of Fort Walton Beach, Inc in Fort Walton Beach, FL. View the full address on Mary Vasiloff’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Mary Vasiloff. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Vasiloff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Vasiloff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Vasiloff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

