Mary Vasquez-Hansen, LCPC
Offers telehealth
Mary Vasquez-Hansen, LCPC is a Counselor in Tinley Park, IL.
Mary Vasquez-Hansen works at
Sykes Group17255 Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park, IL 60477 Directions (708) 310-5034
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been with Mary for 5 years and have never looked back! She counseled me through countless sessions and has given me a new chance at life. She has guided me through difficult mental health issues as well as grief, loss, and overcoming a toxic background. I could not recommend anyone other than Mary for counseling!
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1023274289
- Northern Il University, Dekalb, Il
Mary Vasquez-Hansen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Vasquez-Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mary Vasquez-Hansen speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Mary Vasquez-Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Vasquez-Hansen.
