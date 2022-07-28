See All Counselors in Tinley Park, IL
Mary Vasquez-Hansen, LCPC

Counseling
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Mary Vasquez-Hansen, LCPC is a Counselor in Tinley Park, IL. 

Mary Vasquez-Hansen works at DOREEN A ZABORAC AND ASSOCIATES INC in Tinley Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sykes Group
    17255 Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park, IL 60477 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 310-5034

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Depression
Adjustment Disorder
Adolescent Depression
Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 28, 2022
    I have been with Mary for 5 years and have never looked back! She counseled me through countless sessions and has given me a new chance at life. She has guided me through difficult mental health issues as well as grief, loss, and overcoming a toxic background. I could not recommend anyone other than Mary for counseling!
    Julia — Jul 28, 2022
    About Mary Vasquez-Hansen, LCPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1023274289
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Northern Il University, Dekalb, Il
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Vasquez-Hansen, LCPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Vasquez-Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mary Vasquez-Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary Vasquez-Hansen works at DOREEN A ZABORAC AND ASSOCIATES INC in Tinley Park, IL. View the full address on Mary Vasquez-Hansen’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Mary Vasquez-Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Vasquez-Hansen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Vasquez-Hansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Vasquez-Hansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

