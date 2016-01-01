Dr. Mary Wanat, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wanat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Wanat, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mary Wanat, PHD is a Psychologist in Cordova, TN.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 8134 Country Village Dr Ste 102, Cordova, TN 38016 Directions (901) 756-8398
-
2
Cordova Psychological Assocs1147 Cully Rd Ste 102, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 624-6390
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mary Wanat, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1518983196
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wanat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wanat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wanat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wanat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wanat.
