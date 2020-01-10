Dr. Ward accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mary Ward, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mary Ward, PHD is a Psychologist in New York, NY.
Dr. Ward works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medical Genetics505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ward?
Dr Ward was warm, patient, and listened well to my family's concerns. She gave very insightful (and very practical!) advice and resources, and really took the time to figure out how best to help us. We felt that she gave helpful answers to our questions, and was kind, reassuring and compassionate as well as analytical and with extensive experience in the field. Loved her!
About Dr. Mary Ward, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1902030125
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ward works at
Dr. Ward has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.