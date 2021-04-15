Dr. Mary Winzinger, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winzinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mary Winzinger, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mary Winzinger, PHD is a Psychologist in Hackettstown, NJ.
Dr. Winzinger works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Caring Counseling Services LLC486 Schooleys Mountain Rd, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 Directions (908) 850-4552
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Winzinger?
Dr Winzinger has been with me weekly through this entire pandemic. I worked in a nursing home and had to leave. Her support and expertise has helped me to be able to handle this traumatic period. I am so grateful for her.
About Dr. Mary Winzinger, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1558432658
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winzinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winzinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Winzinger works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Winzinger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winzinger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winzinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winzinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.