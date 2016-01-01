Dr. Yerkes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mary Yerkes, PHD
Overview
Dr. Mary Yerkes, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Palos Heights, IL.
Locations
- 1 6600 W College Dr Ste 101, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Directions (708) 986-5168
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mary Yerkes, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1649263823
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yerkes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yerkes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yerkes.
