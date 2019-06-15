Mary Young-Murray accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Young-Murray, LCSW
Overview
Mary Young-Murray, LCSW is a Counselor in Le Roy, NY.
Locations
- 1 70 Main St, Le Roy, NY 14482 Directions (585) 768-4630
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Mary is a very good therapist, but sometimes she doesn't get you, but she tries.
About Mary Young-Murray, LCSW
- Counseling
- English
- 1336202068
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Young-Murray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Mary Young-Murray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Young-Murray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Young-Murray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Young-Murray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.