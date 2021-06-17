Mary Zimomra accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Mary Zimomra, LPC
Overview
Mary Zimomra, LPC is a Counselor in Mc Lean, VA.
Locations
- 1 1360 Beverly Rd, Mc Lean, VA 22101 Directions (703) 831-8300
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Probably my favorite therapist. I wish I was still in the area to thank her for what she did for our family. If you read this Mary Sue, thank you, thank you, thank you.
About Mary Zimomra, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1780770537
Mary Zimomra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Mary Zimomra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Zimomra.
