Marya Wright, RN

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Marya Wright, RN

Marya Wright, RN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX. 

Marya Wright works at Dallas Psychiatric Associates in Dallas, TX with other offices in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Marya Wright's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dallas Psychiatric Associates
    17736 Preston Rd Ste 101, Dallas, TX 75252 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 248-2299
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Arlington Office
    1521 N Cooper St Ste 630, Arlington, TX 76011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 274-8800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Life Coaching Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 19, 2021
    Marya is one of the most understanding and competent mental health professionals that I have come across. She is literally the best.
    — Aug 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Marya Wright, RN
    About Marya Wright, RN

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427358274
    NPI Number
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marya Wright, RN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marya Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Marya Wright has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Marya Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Marya Wright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marya Wright.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marya Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marya Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

