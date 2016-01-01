Maryam Tajiki accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maryam Tajiki, EDD
Overview
Maryam Tajiki, EDD is a Psychologist in Menlo Park, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 830 Menlo Ave Ste 200, Menlo Park, CA 94025 Directions (650) 322-8646
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Maryam Tajiki?
About Maryam Tajiki, EDD
- Psychology
- English, Persian
- 1023175718
Frequently Asked Questions
Maryam Tajiki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Maryam Tajiki speaks Persian.
4 patients have reviewed Maryam Tajiki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maryam Tajiki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maryam Tajiki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maryam Tajiki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.