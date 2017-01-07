Maryann Samuel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maryann Samuel, PSY
Overview
Maryann Samuel, PSY is a Psychologist in Aliso Viejo, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 92 Argonaut Ste 245, Aliso Viejo, CA 92656 Directions (949) 887-8779
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Maryann for 5 years and I've grown so much since then. My life is better now.
About Maryann Samuel, PSY
- Psychology
- English, Arabic
- 1033494703
