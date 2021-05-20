See All Nurse Practitioners in Roseville, CA
Marykathrine Ley, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Marykathrine Ley, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Marykathrine Ley, NP

Marykathrine Ley, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Roseville, CA. 

Marykathrine Ley works at Allergy Asthma Respiratory Care in Roseville, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Rochelle Polach, NPC
Rochelle Polach, NPC
2.3 (6)
View Profile
Parminder Chatha, NP
Parminder Chatha, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Lisa Adamek, NP
Lisa Adamek, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Marykathrine Ley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary Medicine Associates Medical Group, Inc
    5 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 190, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 679-3590
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Marykathrine Ley?

    May 20, 2021
    I have always had great experiences with Sutter Health & anything connected to them. My visit with MaryKatherine Ley, DNP in Sutter Pulmonology was no exception. She was thorough, unhurried, answered all questions, went over all meds, etc. Her attitude was efficient but also very caring.
    Sherry Minkner — May 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Marykathrine Ley, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Marykathrine Ley, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Marykathrine Ley to family and friends

    Marykathrine Ley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Marykathrine Ley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Marykathrine Ley, NP.

    About Marykathrine Ley, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306382726
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marykathrine Ley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Marykathrine Ley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marykathrine Ley works at Allergy Asthma Respiratory Care in Roseville, CA. View the full address on Marykathrine Ley’s profile.

    Marykathrine Ley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Marykathrine Ley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marykathrine Ley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marykathrine Ley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Marykathrine Ley, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.