Marylin Calzadilla, PSY
Overview
Marylin Calzadilla, PSY is a Psychologist in Glendale, CA.
Locations
Christopher J. Charbonnet M.d. A Professional Corp.1530 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 204, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 230-7292
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Calzadilla gave me the specific advice I needed to deal with long term pain and other symptoms associated with my brain injury. Her demeanor is warm and kind but unquestionably professional and honest- just what I was looking for. After working with two other psychologists and making very little progress, I really appreciate Dr. Calzadilla's knowledge and understanding, especially with regards to brain injuries and pain management.
About Marylin Calzadilla, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1700893336
