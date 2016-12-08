See All Psychologists in Glendale, CA
Marylin Calzadilla, PSY

Psychology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Marylin Calzadilla, PSY is a Psychologist in Glendale, CA. 

Marylin Calzadilla works at Christopher J. Charbonnet M.d. A Professional Corp. in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Christopher J. Charbonnet M.d. A Professional Corp.
    1530 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 204, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 230-7292
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 08, 2016
    Dr. Calzadilla gave me the specific advice I needed to deal with long term pain and other symptoms associated with my brain injury. Her demeanor is warm and kind but unquestionably professional and honest- just what I was looking for. After working with two other psychologists and making very little progress, I really appreciate Dr. Calzadilla's knowledge and understanding, especially with regards to brain injuries and pain management.
    Los Angeles, CA — Dec 08, 2016
    About Marylin Calzadilla, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700893336
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

