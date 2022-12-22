Mary Lou O'Brien, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Lou O'Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Mary Lou O'Brien, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Mary Lou O'Brien, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Springboro, OH.
Mary Lou O'Brien works at
Locations
-
1
Springboro Family Medicine630 N Main St, Springboro, OH 45066 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Mary Lou O'Brien?
Dr. O'Brien was wonderful and so helpful. I came to see her for a specific issue and she suggested several options on best ways to move forward. I will definitely be a regular patient of hers for the long-standing future!
About Mary Lou O'Brien, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1427500909
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Mary Lou O'Brien has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Mary Lou O'Brien accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Mary Lou O'Brien using Healthline FindCare.
Mary Lou O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Mary Lou O'Brien works at
100 patients have reviewed Mary Lou O'Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Lou O'Brien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Lou O'Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Lou O'Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.