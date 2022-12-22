See All Family Doctors in Springboro, OH
Mary Lou O'Brien, FNP

Family Medicine
5.0 (100)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Mary Lou O'Brien, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Springboro, OH. 

Mary Lou O'Brien works at Springboro Family Medicine in Springboro, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Springboro Family Medicine
    630 N Main St, Springboro, OH 45066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Miami Valley Hospital North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Anxiety
Chronic Diseases
Treatment frequency



Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Chronic Diseases
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
High Cholesterol
Hypertension
Osteoporosis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 100 ratings
    Patient Ratings (100)
    5 Star
    (97)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 22, 2022
    Dr. O'Brien was wonderful and so helpful. I came to see her for a specific issue and she suggested several options on best ways to move forward. I will definitely be a regular patient of hers for the long-standing future!
    — Dec 22, 2022
    About Mary Lou O'Brien, FNP

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • 1427500909
    Education & Certifications

    • Wright State University / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Mary Lou O'Brien, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Mary Lou O'Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Mary Lou O'Brien has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Mary Lou O'Brien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Mary Lou O'Brien works at Springboro Family Medicine in Springboro, OH. View the full address on Mary Lou O'Brien’s profile.

    100 patients have reviewed Mary Lou O'Brien. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Mary Lou O'Brien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Mary Lou O'Brien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Mary Lou O'Brien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

