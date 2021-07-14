Dr. Yamada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masaki Yamada, PHD
Overview
Dr. Masaki Yamada, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Bellevue, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1400 112th Ave SE Ste 204, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 444-7733
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yamada has helped me navigate my disability and pain. he also has helped my wife through this time
About Dr. Masaki Yamada, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1356674402
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yamada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Yamada. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yamada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yamada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yamada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.