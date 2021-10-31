Masano Siu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Masano Siu, LMFT
Overview
Masano Siu, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in South Pasadena, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1910 Huntington Dr Unit 13, South Pasadena, CA 91030 Directions (626) 675-6436
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Masano Siu?
Masano has been my therapist for over 8 years, which indicates the quality of the therapeutic relationship and fit. She has helped me to gain lasting insight, accept accountability for my experiences, and reconnect with my emotional self after childhood trauma. She has empowered me to make behavior changes and take chances that have fostered my own self-growth. And she is not afraid to call me out on my nonsense—which is what I need the most, to be honest. As a therapist myself, I find her to be approachable, professional, and effective. I highly recommend her for individual therapy.
About Masano Siu, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1790792471
Frequently Asked Questions
Masano Siu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Masano Siu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Masano Siu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Masano Siu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Masano Siu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.