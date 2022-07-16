Dr. Mathew Turner, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mathew Turner, OD
Overview of Dr. Mathew Turner, OD
Dr. Mathew Turner, OD is an Optometrist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Optometry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.
Dr. Turner works at
Dr. Turner's Office Locations
-
1
Vision Center 30-23103051 Kinzel Way, Knoxville, TN 37924 Directions (865) 637-7775
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Turner?
Very good Eye Doctor, he works with you until he gets the best correction on glasses or contacts . I highly recommend this office . Easy to schedule and very simple to file vision insurance.
About Dr. Mathew Turner, OD
- Optometry
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780885350
Education & Certifications
- Southern College of Optometry
- University Of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Turner works at
Dr. Turner speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.