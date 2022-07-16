See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Mathew Turner, OD

Optometry
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mathew Turner, OD

Dr. Mathew Turner, OD is an Optometrist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Optometry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College of Optometry.

Dr. Turner works at Turner Vision of Tennessee, INC in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Turner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vision Center 30-2310
    3051 Kinzel Way, Knoxville, TN 37924 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 637-7775

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Binocular Vision Disorder
Cataract
Contact Lens Exams
Binocular Vision Disorder
Cataract
Contact Lens Exams

Binocular Vision Disorder Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Genetic Predisposition to Migraine With or Without Aura Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Inflammation (Uveitis) Treatment Chevron Icon
Reading Disorders Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Strabismus-Like Double Vision Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Visual Migraine Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Mathew Turner, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1780885350
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Southern College of Optometry
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Georgia
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mathew Turner, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Turner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Turner works at Turner Vision of Tennessee, INC in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Turner’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Turner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

