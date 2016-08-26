Dr. Butryn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matty Butryn, PHD
Overview of Dr. Matty Butryn, PHD
Dr. Matty Butryn, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Athens, GA.
Dr. Butryn works at
Dr. Butryn's Office Locations
Athens Neuropsychology and Counseling1 Huntington Rd Ste 802, Athens, GA 30606 Directions (706) 548-0018
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent staff. Dr. Butryn is extremely knowledgeable. Was a great experience from start to finish!
About Dr. Matty Butryn, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Butryn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Butryn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Butryn works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Butryn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butryn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butryn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butryn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.