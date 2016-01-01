Matt Mooradian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Matt Mooradian, PSY
Overview
Matt Mooradian, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Munster, IN.
Matt Mooradian works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Matt Mooradian Psy D. PC9245 Calumet Ave Ste 102, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-3101
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Matt Mooradian?
About Matt Mooradian, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1487768982
Frequently Asked Questions
Matt Mooradian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Matt Mooradian works at
12 patients have reviewed Matt Mooradian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Matt Mooradian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Matt Mooradian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Matt Mooradian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.