See All Chiropractors in Las Vegas, NV
Matthew Anderson, CH Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Matthew Anderson, CH

Chiropractic
2.3 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Matthew Anderson, CH is a Chiropractor in Las Vegas, NV. 

Matthew Anderson works at Anderson Chiropractic in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in North Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anderson Chiropractic
    6485 N Decatur Blvd Ste 130, Las Vegas, NV 89131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 657-8000
  2. 2
    113 W Moorpoint Dr, North Las Vegas, NV 89081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 636-2843
  3. 3
    Summit Integrated Health of Nlv
    2590 Nature Park Dr Ste 135, North Las Vegas, NV 89084 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 636-2843
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Matthew Anderson?

    Mar 13, 2018
    Doc Anderson is a caring person and a smart doctor. My family has gone to him for years, and we love working wth him.
    Las Vegas — Mar 13, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Matthew Anderson, CH
    How would you rate your experience with Matthew Anderson, CH?
    • Likelihood of recommending Matthew Anderson to family and friends

    Matthew Anderson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Matthew Anderson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Matthew Anderson, CH.

    About Matthew Anderson, CH

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932287596
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Matthew Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Matthew Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Matthew Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Matthew Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Matthew Anderson, CH?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.