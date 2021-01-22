Overview

Matthew Baker, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They graduated from U South Tampa and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center.



Matthew Baker works at Halifax Health - Primary Care, New Smyrna Beach in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.