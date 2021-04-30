See All Cardiologists in Moneta, VA
Matthew Bowles, PA-C

Cardiology
5.0 (39)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Matthew Bowles, PA-C

Matthew Bowles, PA-C is a Cardiology Specialist in Moneta, VA. They graduated from Jefferson College of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.

Matthew Bowles works at LewisGale Physicians - Moneta in Moneta, VA with other offices in Blacksburg, VA and Salem, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Matthew Bowles' Office Locations

    LewisGale Physicians Women's Health and Nurse Midwives - 1900 Electric Rd., Suite 1030 Physicians Nurse-Midwives - Salem
    400 Scruggs Rd Ste 2300, Moneta, VA 24121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 203-2704
    LewisGale Physicians Cardiology - Blacksburg
    801 Davis St Ste 1, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 384-1890
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    LewisGale Physicians Cardiology - Salem
    1802 Braeburn Dr, Salem, VA 24153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 384-1889
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lewisgale Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 30, 2021
    Matt has always taken his time to listen to me. If he feels like you need further testing he sees that it’s done right away.
    Kathie — Apr 30, 2021
    About Matthew Bowles, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942236948
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Jefferson College of Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Matthew Bowles, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Matthew Bowles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Matthew Bowles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Matthew Bowles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    39 patients have reviewed Matthew Bowles. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Bowles.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Matthew Bowles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Matthew Bowles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

