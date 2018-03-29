Dr. Matthew Campouris, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campouris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Campouris, OD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Campouris, OD
Dr. Matthew Campouris, OD is an Optometrist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Optometry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Campouris works at
Dr. Campouris' Office Locations
Vision Therapy Specialist Pllc18291 N Pima Rd Ste 120, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 515-2727
Pearle Vision Scottsdale14900 N Pima Rd Ste 104, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 948-1131
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Access Care
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Avesis
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Superior Vision
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Campouris is great at what he does. I'm 35 and never needed glasses, but recently started to realize that i couldn't see as well as I needed to. Dr. Campouris was friendly and professional. He has a great staff and a great location. The visit was painless, punctual, and thorough. I would highly recommend Dr. Campouris to anyone who needs to visit an optometrist. If you're shopping around for a great doctor, don't bother wasting your time looking any further than Dr. Campouris.
About Dr. Matthew Campouris, OD
- Optometry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1437598489
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University North Miami Pediatrics
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst-U Miami
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Arizona State University
Dr. Campouris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campouris accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campouris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Campouris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campouris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campouris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campouris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.