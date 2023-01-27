Dr. Matthew Causey, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Causey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Causey, OD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Causey, OD
Dr. Matthew Causey, OD is an Optometrist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 5 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University, College Of Optometry.
Dr. Causey's Office Locations
St Luke's at the Villages Lake Sumter Landing1050 Old Camp Rd Ste 150, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 607-7377
St. Luke's at the Villages Brownwood2955 Brownwood Blvd Ste 303, The Villages, FL 32163 Directions (352) 641-9232
St. Luke's Cataract & Laser Institute Spring Hill187 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Directions (689) 252-6169
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I will definitely be back, it felt like the old Healthcare, BC (before covid)
About Dr. Matthew Causey, OD
- Optometry
- 5 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Braverman Eye Center
- Nova Southeastern University, College Of Optometry
- University of South Florida
Dr. Causey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Causey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Causey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Causey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Causey speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Causey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Causey.
