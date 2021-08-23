Dr. Matthew Chiapa, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiapa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Chiapa, OD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Chiapa, OD
Dr. Matthew Chiapa, OD is an Optometrist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Chiapa works at
Dr. Chiapa's Office Locations
-
1
Wellish Vision Institute - Las Vegas East2110 E Flamingo Rd # 210-211, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 608-9798
-
2
Wellish Vision Institute - Henderson10424 S Eastern Ave Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 608-9251Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Wellish Vision Institute - Las Vegas West2555 Box Canyon Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 608-9132Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chiapa?
Dr. Chiapas is a very accommodating person was able to fit me in the schedule while on a visit with my son. Shows a lot of patience with teenagers. Will continue to be a client with this office for years to come and that has nothing to do with my living a block away.
About Dr. Matthew Chiapa, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1255818225
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chiapa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chiapa accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Chiapa using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Chiapa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chiapa works at
Dr. Chiapa speaks Spanish.
Dr. Chiapa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiapa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiapa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiapa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.