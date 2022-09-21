Dr. Matthew Comerford, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Comerford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Comerford, OD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Comerford, OD
Dr. Matthew Comerford, OD is an Optometrist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.
Dr. Comerford works at
Dr. Comerford's Office Locations
-
1
Costco Hearing Aid #3574901 Gate Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32246 Directions (904) 564-9511
-
2
Admiral Eyecare, Inc.2294 Mayport Rd Ste 24, Jacksonville, FL 32233 Directions (904) 595-5786
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Comerford?
I initially started going to Dr. Comerford because I started purchasing my contacts at Costco. I think I was a walk-in the first time, and shopped around Costco with dilated eyes - LOL. I was completely surprised that his eye exams (and advice) were the best I had ever had over the past 15+ years. And it says a lot that I drive over an hour each way to specifically see him. It also helps that he is friendly and pleasant to be around.
About Dr. Matthew Comerford, OD
- Optometry
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780783191
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Comerford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Comerford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Comerford works at
Dr. Comerford speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Comerford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Comerford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Comerford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Comerford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.