Matthew Declouet, PMHNP

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.2 (9)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Matthew Declouet, PMHNP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from McNeese State University - Graduate School of Nursing.

Matthew Declouet works at deClouet Psychiatric Services, Lafayette, LA in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    deClouet Psychiatric Services, Lafayette, LA
    218 Rue Beauregard Ste C, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 484-1415
    Monday
    8:15am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    deClouet Mental Health Solutions, LLC
    302 La Rue France Ste 200, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 534-0971
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction Treatment
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing
Addiction Treatment
ADHD and-or ADD
ADHD Testing

Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PPO Plus
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vantage Health Plan
    • Verity Healthnet
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Matthew Declouet, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518342310
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • McNeese State University - Graduate School of Nursing
