Matthew Dohlman, PA

Dermatology
4.6 (28)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Matthew Dohlman, PA is a Dermatologist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center, Oklahoma City, Ok and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital South and Hillcrest Medical Center.

Matthew Dohlman works at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Utica Park Clinic Dermatology
    9245 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa, OK 74133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 492-8980
    Monday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hillcrest Hospital South
  • Hillcrest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atypical Mole
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atypical Mole

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 11, 2022
    Dr. Dohlman and staff was very kind. Awesome group of people. He did a great job handling my issue and would highly recommend.
    Nancy Branson — Nov 11, 2022
    About Matthew Dohlman, PA

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245262419
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Oklahoma Health Science Center, Oklahoma City, Ok
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Matthew Dohlman, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Matthew Dohlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Matthew Dohlman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Matthew Dohlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Matthew Dohlman works at Utica Park Clinic in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Matthew Dohlman’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Matthew Dohlman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Dohlman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Matthew Dohlman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Matthew Dohlman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

