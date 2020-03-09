Dr. Matthew Ebben, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ebben is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Ebben, PHD
Dr. Matthew Ebben, PHD is a Psychologist in New York, NY.
Sleep Medicine425 E. 61st St. 5th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Ebben helped me tremendously with my sleep issues. He had a calm, thorough manner, and I am glad that I was referred to him.
- Psychology
- English
- 1740378025
Dr. Ebben has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ebben accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ebben has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ebben. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ebben.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ebben, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ebben appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.