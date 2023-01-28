Dr. Matthew Ellis, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Ellis, DC
Overview
Dr. Matthew Ellis, DC is a Chiropractor in Lima, OH.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
750 W High St Ste 200, Lima, OH 45801
(419) 224-8007
Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pm
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Anyone looking for the best recovery treatments after any auto accident must check out Emergency Chiropractic. I got whiplash treatment after getting involved in a chain accident. Their staff was highly professional and treated me with kindness and respect. I have recommended this clinic to everyone, and I can't thank Dr. Ellis enough.
About Dr. Matthew Ellis, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1598739187
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ellis accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
