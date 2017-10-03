See All Nurse Practitioners in Las Vegas, NV
Matthew Espinosa, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (4)
Offers telehealth

Overview of Matthew Espinosa, FNP

Matthew Espinosa, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV. 

Matthew Espinosa works at Women's Specialty Care in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Matthew Espinosa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Specialty Care
    4490 N Rancho Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 655-0550
  2. 2
    WellHealth Medical Group
    4920 W Lone Mountain Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 655-0550
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 03, 2017
    Matthew Espinosa is great. He is thorough and cares about my needs. I highly recommend him. I haven't had anyone as caring as he is for years.
    Las Vegas patient in Las Vegas, NV — Oct 03, 2017
    Photo: Matthew Espinosa, FNP
    About Matthew Espinosa, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154704567
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Matthew Espinosa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Matthew Espinosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Matthew Espinosa works at Women's Specialty Care in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Matthew Espinosa’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Matthew Espinosa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Espinosa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Matthew Espinosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Matthew Espinosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

