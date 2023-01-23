See All Nurse Practitioners in Raleigh, NC
Matthew Feinberg, MSN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Matthew Feinberg, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.8 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Matthew Feinberg, MSN

Matthew Feinberg, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Raleigh, NC. 

Matthew Feinberg works at Wake Psychiatry in Raleigh, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Meredith Harris, RNC
Meredith Harris, RNC
5.0 (214)
View Profile
Dorit Morecraft, NP
Dorit Morecraft, NP
1.0 (3)
View Profile

Matthew Feinberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wake Psychiatry
    1500 Sunday Dr Ste 200, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 322-2413

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety Attack
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety Attack
Depression
Depressive Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Supportive Counseling Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Matthew Feinberg?

    Jan 23, 2023
    Felt very at ease speaking to him. He explained things very well and listened to all my concerns.
    — Jan 23, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Matthew Feinberg, MSN
    How would you rate your experience with Matthew Feinberg, MSN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Matthew Feinberg to family and friends

    Matthew Feinberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Matthew Feinberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Matthew Feinberg, MSN.

    About Matthew Feinberg, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265854491
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Matthew Feinberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Matthew Feinberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Matthew Feinberg works at Wake Psychiatry in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Matthew Feinberg’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Matthew Feinberg. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Feinberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Matthew Feinberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Matthew Feinberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Matthew Feinberg, MSN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.