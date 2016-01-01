Dr. Matthew Fischer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Fischer, MD
Overview
Dr. Matthew Fischer, MD is a Counselor in Oshkosh, WI.
Dr. Fischer works at
Locations
Sherman Counseling Management LLC - Oshkosh2370 State Road 44 Ste D, Oshkosh, WI 54904 Directions (920) 230-2065
Hospital Affiliations
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
- Aetna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Matthew Fischer, MD
- Counseling
- English
- 1306395504
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fischer accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fischer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fischer works at
Dr. Fischer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fischer.
