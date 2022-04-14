Dr. Harpin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthew Harpin, OD
Overview of Dr. Matthew Harpin, OD
Dr. Matthew Harpin, OD is an Optometrist in Charlottesville, VA.
Dr. Harpin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Harpin's Office Locations
-
1
Clark & Covert Od PC441 Westfield Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22901 Directions (434) 973-5361
-
2
Myeyedr.213 CONNOR DR, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 975-2020
-
3
Myeyedr1663 Virginia Ave Ste 110, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 Directions (540) 442-7742
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harpin?
Dr Harpin is the best OD that I have ever worked with.
About Dr. Matthew Harpin, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1568515666
Education & Certifications
- VA Tech
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harpin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harpin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harpin works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Harpin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harpin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harpin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harpin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.