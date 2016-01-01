Matthew Hennigan accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Matthew Hennigan
Overview
Matthew Hennigan is a Physician Assistant in San Diego, CA.
Matthew Hennigan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Readi Care Miramar 727590 Miramar Rd Ste C, San Diego, CA 92126 Directions (858) 549-4255
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Matthew Hennigan?
About Matthew Hennigan
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1770981888
Frequently Asked Questions
Matthew Hennigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Matthew Hennigan works at
Matthew Hennigan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Matthew Hennigan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Matthew Hennigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Matthew Hennigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.