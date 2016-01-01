Dr. Matthew Huberty, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huberty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Huberty, DPT
Overview of Dr. Matthew Huberty, DPT
Dr. Matthew Huberty, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Pierz, MN.
Dr. Huberty works at
Dr. Huberty's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Pierz Clinic138 Main St S, Pierz, MN 56364 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Essentia Health St. Joseph's Rehabilitation Center (Brainerd)2016 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 DirectionsMonday6:00am - 6:00pmTuesday6:00am - 6:00pmWednesday6:00am - 6:00pmThursday6:00am - 6:00pmFriday6:00am - 6:00pm
-
3
Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Crosslake Clinic35205 COUNTY ROAD 3, Crosslake, MN 56442 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
4
Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Baxter Clinic13060 Isle Dr, Baxter, MN 56425 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Huberty?
About Dr. Matthew Huberty, DPT
- Physical Therapy
- English
- Male
- 1942823364
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Huberty using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Huberty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huberty works at
Dr. Huberty has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huberty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huberty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huberty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.