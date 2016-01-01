See All Physical Therapists in Pierz, MN
Dr. Matthew Huberty, DPT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Matthew Huberty, DPT

Physical Therapy
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Pierz, MN
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Matthew Huberty, DPT

Dr. Matthew Huberty, DPT is a Physical Therapist in Pierz, MN. 

Dr. Huberty works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Pierz Clinic in Pierz, MN with other offices in Brainerd, MN, Crosslake, MN and Baxter, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Huberty's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Pierz Clinic
    138 Main St S, Pierz, MN 56364 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Essentia Health St. Joseph's Rehabilitation Center (Brainerd)
    2016 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    6:00am - 6:00pm
  3. 3
    Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Crosslake Clinic
    35205 COUNTY ROAD 3, Crosslake, MN 56442 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  4. 4
    Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Baxter Clinic
    13060 Isle Dr, Baxter, MN 56425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Huberty?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Matthew Huberty, DPT
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Matthew Huberty, DPT?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Huberty to family and friends

Dr. Huberty's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Huberty

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Matthew Huberty, DPT.

About Dr. Matthew Huberty, DPT

Specialties
  • Physical Therapy
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1942823364
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Matthew Huberty, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huberty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Huberty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Huberty has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huberty.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huberty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huberty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.