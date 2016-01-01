See All Physicians Assistants in Baltimore, MD
Overview

Matthew Leonard, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Baltimore, MD. 

Matthew Leonard works at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
    4940 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD 21224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 550-0359
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Matthew Leonard, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699846071
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

